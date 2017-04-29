Softball Sweeps Maine

Junior third baseman Kate Richard hit two home runs, powering Binghamton (20-21, 10-2 AE) to a 6-3, 5-1 sweep over Maine (16-20, 10-3 AE) in an America East softball doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. With the victories, the Bearcats take a half-game lead over the second-place Black Bears in the conference standings.



Richard, who finished the day a team-best .800 (4-for-5) at the plate, belted both of her home runs in the first game and finished with three RBI on the day. She now has a team-best 10 home runs this season and continues to lead the America East with 42 RBI.



On the mound, Binghamton got complete-game victories from freshman Rayn Gibson in the opener and senior Shelby Donhauser in the nightcap. Gibson won her team-best eighth game of the season while Donhauser, the current America East Pitcher of the Week, did not allow an earned run.



"We did a good job today not just with pitching but also with our defense helping our pitchers out," head coach Michelle Johnston said. "We played nice and loose, had fun and got timely hitting when we needed it."



Richard's first home run led off the bottom of the second inning of the opener. Two batters later, freshman catcher Sara Herskowitz made it 2-0 with her fifth home run of the year. Later in the frame, junior Carrie Maniccia scored on a throwing error, padding the lead to 3-0.



Maine got all of those runs back in the top of the third inning. Meghan Royle slapped a two-run single and one batter later, Kristen Niland singled home the tying run.



In the bottom of the fourth inning, Richard broke the tie with a leadoff homer. Two innings later, senior outfielder Bridget Hunt tripled home a run and scored one batter later on a fielder's choice.



Gibson finished the game with four shutout innings, upping her record to 8-5. Erin Bogdanovich took the loss and is now 5-9.



Maniccia finished the first game 2-for-2.



Richard also opened the scoring in the second game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning. Two batters later, senior shortstop Crysti Eichner drew a bases-loaded walk.



Rachel Carlson cut the lead in half with a RBI triple in the top of the third inning. Two innings later, however, senior designated hitter Gabby Bracchi and junior second baseman Stephanie Bielec drew back-to-back bases-loaded walk, stretching the lead to 4-0.



Eichner padded the lead to 5-1 with a RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning.



Donhauser is now 5-4 while Molly Flowers fell to 5-8.



Hunt and Maniccia each finished the day 2-for-5 (.400) while Eichner and Herskowitz were both 2-for-6 (.333). Gibson and Donhauser posted a combined team ERA of just 1.50.



Binghamton and Maine conclude their series with an 11 a.m. game on Sunday. The senior class of Bracchi, Donhauser, Eichner, Hunt and Kim Santiago will be honored before the game.



