Jannis Carries Rumble Ponies to Victory

Mickey Jannis took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, helping the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 7-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at NYSEG Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Jannis allowed just two hits through 6-1/3 innings, while the Binghamton bats garnered 12 hits in the victory. Five of the Rumble Ponies seven runs crossed in the first three innings.

Jannis retired the first 14 batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning. Tim Lopes broke up Jannis’ bid for a no-hitter with an infield single in the sixth. Jannis coaxed nine groundouts out of the Fisher Cats and struck out a season-best six before exiting with two runners aboard in the seventh.

Binghamton backed Jannis with early offense. For the 13th time in 2017, Binghamton cracked the scoreboard first. Matt Oberste supplied a sacrifice fly to right field to put Binghamton on the board. The fly ball scored Luis Guillorme after Tomas Nido launched the first of his three hits on Saturday.

Binghamton added another run in the second inning with some help from the Fisher Cats. With the bases loaded and two outs, Tim Lopes booted a Luis Guillorme groundball, allowing Patrick Biondi to score from third.

Three more Rumble Ponies runs scored in the third inning. Oberste began the frame with his first home run of the season, before Jio Mier’s double and Colton Plaia’s single gave Binghamton a 5-0 advantage after three innings.

In the seventh, Gunnar Heidt greeted Rumble Ponies reliever Corey Taylor with an RBI single up the middle. Lopez capped New Hampshire’s scoring with another RBI single.

The Rumble Ponies responded in the seventh inning when Nido tripled home a pair of runs for a 7-3 lead. The there-bagger was Nido’s first of the season, bringing his RBI total to seven.

New Hampshire tacked one final run off of Logan Taylor in the ninth inning, but Binghamton completed the wire-to-wire victory.

For the first time at Double-A, Jannis (3-0) earned his third straight victory. Sean Reid-Foley (1-2) allowed five runs over three innings in the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (10-9) wrap up their three-game series against the Fisher Cats on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 PM. LHP P.J. Conlon takes the hill against RHP Conner Greene.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies