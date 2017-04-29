Lyme Disease Awareness Conference Sheds Light on Growing Problem

Saturday, Binghamton University and the Southern Tier Lyme Support Inc. (STLSI) held a conference on the growing reports of Lyme disease.

People throughout the community gathered at the Innovative Technology Complex to gain more information on the disease that infects over 300,000 people each year. Speaking at the event included Lyme disease experts and researchers, devoted to preventing, diagnosing and treating the disease.

"It's important for people to realize Lyme is in an epidemic proportion, at this point in the US. The CDC let us know there has been a ten-fold increase. We've got a big problem," said Dr. Richard Horowitz, Physician and Author of Why Can't I Get Better? Solving the Mystery of Lyme and Chronic Disease.

The annual Lyme conference is the largest event by STLSI and according to Margaret Smith, STLSI President, the conference aims to spread awareness to the community and medical personnel about tick-born diseases.

"You don't have to be in the woods, hiking, hunting...it's right in your front and back yards. Parks, college campuses, playgrounds; they actually have the highest prevalence of ticks," said Margaret Smith.

Lyme disease specialists say, in order to help prevent ticks; use spray repellents specialized for ticks, wear light colored clothing, long trimmed clothing and check yourself for ticks frequently (diseases can be transmitted within minutes).

For more information on Lyme disease or to join support groups related to the disease visit their website.