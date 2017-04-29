BC Sheriff's Collected Unwanted Medications

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -
The Broome County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, was collecting unwanted, outdated or unused prescription or over-the-counter medications on Saturday.
"This one-day effort will bring national focus to the issue of pharmaceutical controlled substance abuse," said Sheriff David Harder.
People brought a variety of medication to various locations throughout the region to help make the environment and community a safer place.
Anything from aspirin to controlled substances was collected but syringes and sharps were not allowed.
The event ran from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- Broome County Sheriff's Office
- Windsor Community House
- Johnson City Elks Club
- Scoops Ice Cream Parking Lot
- Vestal Fire Station
- American Legion, Post 1700
In the last 6 months, the Broome County Sheriff's Office has collected around 1,500 pounds of unwanted, unused and expired medication for safe disposal.