BC Sheriff's Collected Unwanted Medications

The Broome County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, was collecting unwanted, outdated or unused prescription or over-the-counter medications on Saturday.

"This one-day effort will bring national focus to the issue of pharmaceutical controlled substance abuse," said Sheriff David Harder.

People brought a variety of medication to various locations throughout the region to help make the environment and community a safer place.

Anything from aspirin to controlled substances was collected but syringes and sharps were not allowed.

The event ran from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Broome County Sheriff's Office

Windsor Community House

Johnson City Elks Club

Scoops Ice Cream Parking Lot

Vestal Fire Station

American Legion, Post 1700

In the last 6 months, the Broome County Sheriff's Office has collected around 1,500 pounds of unwanted, unused and expired medication for safe disposal.