Kirkwood Chicken BBQ to Benefit Brown Family

Saturday. April 29th, the Kirkwood Fire Company hosted a chicken BBQ to benefit the family of Connor Brown, a 7 year old boy who lost his life in a tragic drowning accident on March 19, 2017. Hundreds came in attendance to help take some of the financial burden off the Brown family.

"Connor was a good little boy, he went to Cedarhearst, and it's just heartfelt. I thought this was something we should do for him and his family just to help him get through," said Robert Pierson, President of the Kirkwood fire Company.

The event offered $10 chicken dinners and live music. Local businesses tabled their items inside the Kirkwood Fire Station. All proceeds from the event go to the Brown Family.