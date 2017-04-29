BU Alumni Clean Harry L. Johnson Monument

Binghamton University's Alumni Global day of Service is a day that coordinates past BU graduates and community service activities. The Harry L. Johnson monument cleaning project, located at 115 Main Street, featured 14 alumni volunteers led by the Village's own Grant Writer, Dai Korba. It involved cleaning up the area of any trash or debris and cleaning granite portions of the monument with specialized cleaning product used by the Smithsonian to clean our national monuments.

"Saving these monuments will help us remember some of the really good things that Endicott Johnson did for this community, such as taking in immigrants from all over the world and giving them a place to work," said Dai Korba, Johnson City Grant Writer.

Registration for alumni-led projects for the Global Day of Service has been closed, but you can still participate by engaging in independent service. For more information you can visit the Binghamton University Alumni website.