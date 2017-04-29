Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's

550 people walked their way around Binghamton University to help raise awareness and fund the fight against Alzheimer's disease. The 3 mile walk through campus helped people learn about Alzheimer's as well as advocacy opportunities, clinical studies and support programs.

"I've worked with many families with this disease and so I'm in it to make sure that more and more families can get the services that they need each and every day and that we have better ways to be able to treat and have research. I'm in it to find an end to Alzheimer's Disease," said Cathy James, Chief Executive Officer of the Alzheimer's Association.

390,000 people in New York State alone are living with Alzheimer's disease and is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. There is also no cure or treatment in existence that could prevent or slow the disease.

If you would like to know more or check on up-coming events you can visit the Alzheimer's Association website.