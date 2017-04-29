M-E Little League Receives Official 2016 World Series Championship Rings

The Maine-Endwell Little League World Champs received their official championship rings before the start of today's games to kick off the official start of the 2017 Little League season.

The event on Saturday, April 29th, started with a parade up Farm to Market Road, past the M-E High School, and onto Struble Field. Hundreds of community members, including other area teams and the local fire department, followed the Spartan Champs up the hill to start the ceremony.