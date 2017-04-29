M-E Little League Receives Official 2016 World Series Championship Rings

M-E Little League Receives Official 2016 World Series Championship RingsPosted: Updated:
The Maine-Endwell Little League World Champs received their official championship rings before the start of today's games to kick off the official start of the 2017 Little League season.
The event on Saturday, April 29th, started with a parade up Farm to Market Road, past the M-E High School, and onto Struble Field. Hundreds of community members, including other area teams and the local fire department, followed the Spartan Champs up the hill to start the ceremony.
"It was a great opportunity to get the kids to see the 12A boys together again and for some of us this will be the last year that our boy's are playing Little League. So that was a bitter sweet experience, but it's another Little League season here in Maine- Endwell, I'm very excited and looking forward to maybe repeating," said Terry McSorley, M-E Little League Parent.