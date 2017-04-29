One Man Dead After Fayette Street Shooting

Binghamton Police say 24-year-old Tyquan Gumbs of Binghamton was found dead, lying in the rear of 10 Fayette Street around 8:29 p.m. on Friday night.

Gumbs died due to multiple gunshot wounds according to Police.

Police had Fayette Street blocked off between Hawley and Susquehanna Street on Friday night. They were seen talking to neighbors and the K9 Unit was "continuing the neighborhood canvass to make sure we don't miss anything," according to one Officer.

Officials say no other information will be released at this time.

The incident is still being investigated and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 772-7080. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

