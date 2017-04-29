Whitney Point Preschool Hosts an Annual Day of Kindness

Whitney Point Preschool hosted its 8th annual Day of Kindness on Saturday.

The day is dedicated to recognizing that everyone is capable of performing a million acts of kindness in their lifetime.

The idea came from Bob Votruba who started One Million Acts of Kindness. He drives around the country in his bus to inspire and speak with people about doing good deeds.

"We're just taking his message to heart and trying to keep that going," said Kim Downs, Executive Director of the Whitney Point Preschool.

Free to everyone in the community, the event featured many activities that help children learn different acts of kindness. Nearly 200 people came out to enjoy the free activities, such as a petting zoo, rock painting, and hourly family games.

"I just want to say how amazing it is that Whitney Point Preschool started out as a little preschool more than 30 years ago. But it was because of the support of this community that we're still here. It's through an act of kindness that we can continue to be here with 160 children and all these families here today," said Downs.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Rowdy the Mascot, Rural Health Network, SUNY Cortland Students, VINES, Lisle Gardens, Cornell Coop. Ext., Jr. Master Gardners and area churches were among the groups and businesses in attendance. The Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW) also donated an abundance of fresh produce.

"The Southern Tier Independent Center is here today and they're teaching what it is to have an impairment, such as a visual impairment or any disability. It's so you can see what it would be like to have to wear glasses that or thicker or being in a wheelchair."

Downs added that she hopes this inspires everyone to pass along an act of kindness.