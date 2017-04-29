Woman Arrested for Bringing Drugs Into Otsego County Jail

36-year-old Danielle Dunham of Morris, New York, was charged with two Felonies after a Police investigation determined she was bringing drugs into the Otsego County Jail.

Officials said she was taken to jail for an intermittent sentence from a previous charge when they found two Suboxone films found on her during a search.

Dunham's Charges

Introducing Dangerous Contraband into Prison (Felony)

Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

She faces up to 7 years for each of the Felony charges and up to one year on the Misdemeanor.

Dunham was arraigned in the Town of Otsego Court and is being held at the Otsego County Jail on $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond. She is expected to be in court on May 17 at 3:30 p.m.