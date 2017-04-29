Police Charge Man With Murder in After-hours Club Shooting

Binghamton Police have arrested and charged 26-year-old Jihad T. Ray with Second Degree Murder in connection to an after-hours club shooting in Binghamton on April 22.

Officials say Ray is suspected of killing 22-year-old Brandon Hernandez after allegedly shooting him at 56 Orton Avenue around 4:55 a.m. Once on the scene, Police found Hernandez lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Metro SWAT searched Ray's Chamberlain Street home around 3:00 p.m. on Friday. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was arraigned in City Court and is being held in the Broome County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 772-7080. Tipsters can remain anonymous.