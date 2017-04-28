Community Honors the Life of Ronald Richardson

Dozens of people showed up to Ronald Richardson's vigil despite the fact that a majority of them had never met him.

The candle ceremony was more than just remembering his life, it was about a community caring for their neighbor when he had no one else.

The vigil took place at Tom's Coffee & Cards, the location where Jennifer Grenchus hit, dragged and pinned Richardson with her car on Monday, April 24. Officials determined that he died on the scene and she has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter. Police believe drugs were a factor in the incident.

Richardson, who does not have any family in the area, had a very active religious life at the Cornerstone Community Church in Endicott. Reverend Doctor Greg Johnson of the CSCC said he couldn't believe it when he heard the news of Richardson's untimely death.

"I was shocked when I heard about what happened. I couldn't believe it had happened, I couldn't believe it happened to Ron," said Johnson.

The Reverend knew Richardson better than almost anybody in the area and said he was not only a very religious man but an overall kind person.

"His kindness didn't just stop with people he knew, Ronald did not meet a stranger and he loved everyone," said Johnson.

Love was the theme in Doctor Johnson's prayer that took place at the end of the vigil.

"Love was central in his life. He was a people person," said Johnson.

The Owner of Tom's Coffee & Cards, Tom Kelleher, was one of the first responders at the scene of the crash. Even though he and a lot of other people didn't know Richardson personally, he takes pride in the support the community has provided over the last week.

"We came together to try and save his life and now we came together to honor his life," said Kelleher.

Kelleher provided Fox 40 with an exclusive look at the store's security footage, which has the rescue attempt on tape. In a matter of seconds, around a dozen people assisted Police in flipping the car over, working together as a community, trying to save a man's life.

For Tom, the moment is a sobering reminder of how fragile life can be.

"Life is not guaranteed, anything can happen to any of us, so remember to hold our loved ones close," said Kelleher.

Another first responder, Edy Ortiz, who also didn't know Richardson said the entire incident has taken a negative toll on him and everything since Monday feels like a blur.

"I'm a little numb, a little depressed, can't sleep well, so that's what I've been going through," said Ortiz. He hoped today's vigil would help bring a little closure.

Despite the difficulty coping with the situation, Ortiz was able to smile for a moment as he saw the community show a sense of humanity.

"The man's life did matter. There's no one left in his family to claim him or write an obituary but the community came together and did that for him," said Ortiz.

Tom Kelleher said he has received close to $1000 in donations since Monday and is still trying to figure out what to do with the money. Without any direct relatives or next of kin, Kelleher has the responsibility to find a way to honor Richardson's life.

"We're not sure what we're going to do yet but it will be something to remember and honor him by," said Kelleher.

The community will continue to remember the life of the 47-year-old Binghamton man on May 5 with a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. at the Cornerstone Community Church.

"We plan to honor Ron's life and the theme is love, we will remember him on that theme," said Johnson.

The Service is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.