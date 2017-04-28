Moore's 4, Licata's winner lift Bearcats to AEast playoffs

STONY BROOK, N.Y - The Binghamton men's lacrosse team (10-4, 4-2AE) topped Stony Brook (7-6, 3-3 AE) in overtime, 6-5, on Friday evening at the Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. Tom Moore led the Bearcats with four goals. His first goal of the game broke the Binghamton record for goals in a season (49).

"Hats off to Stony Brook on a great game. Tanner Cosens did an unbelievable job in the net coming up with some huge point blank saves," said Head Coach Kevin McKeown. "Our seniors have done a tremendous job in leading our team into the playoffs. These guys aren't ready for their careers to be over just yet"

Moore scored all three goals in the first period for the Bearcats while the Seawolves added three goals of their own to tie the game after one period of play. Both teams were held scoreless in the second period to keep the game tied at the half.



Stony Brook took at 4-3 lead with 14:34 remaining in the third period. Moore scored his fourth goal of the game at 10:18 to tie score once again, but Stony Brook reclaimed the lead at the end of the period.



Stephen Petrelli tied the game at five goals each with 1:21 remaining to send the game into overtime.



In a sudden death overtime, the Bearcats prevailed on a goal from Joe Licata with 2:51 left in the additional period to win the game 6-5.



The Bearcats have qualified for the America East tournament for the first time since 2014. Seeding will be dependent on conference games being played tomorrow. The tournament is being held at top seeded Albany, May 4-6.

Tanner Cosens recorded 13 saves in the net for the Bearcats.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)