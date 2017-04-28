Late rally falls short as shaky start dooms Rumble Ponies

BINGHAMTON, NY – The New Hampshire Fisher used a four-run first inning to beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 7-5, on Friday night at NYSEG Stadium. The Rumble Ponies racked up ten hits, including three from Champ Stuart, but finished the game 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the series-opening defeat.

New Hampshire wasted no time scoring, doing so with just the fourth batter of the game. After Richard Urena doubled and Anthony Alford walked, Ryan McBroom doubled to centerfield, scoring both Fisher Cats and earning New Hampshire a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Emilio Guerrero tattooed his first home run of the season over the left field wall, giving New Hampshire a 4-0 first-inning lead.

Binghamton didn’t respond until the fourth inning when Tomas Nido brought in two with a two-out double to left-center, slicing the deficit in half.

The Fisher Cats plated another run in the fifth inning when Urena singled home Jonathan Davis from second. The New Hampshire advantage could have been larger if not for Urena being thrown out at home on Alford’s ensuing double. Kaczmarski corralled the ball in the right field corner, fired to Luis Guillorme, who tossed a strike to catcher Cody Decker for the inning’s third out.

Decker closed the gap to 5-3 in the sixth inning, on a towering home run over the left field fence. The long ball makes Decker the first Rumble Pony to two home runs this season.

New Hampshire found insurance in the seventh and ninth innings, plating one run in each frame to give them a 7-3 lead headed to the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies did not go quietly as Stuart pummeled his first home run of the season over the wall in centerfield. The two-run shot cut the Fisher Cat lead to 7-5, but that was as close as Binghamton would get.

Casey Delgado (0-4) settled down after struggling through the first inning, eventually pitching into the seventh inning. Shane Dawson (1-2) earned his first win of the season, tossing six innings while allowing three runs.

The Rumble Ponies (9-9) continue their three-game series against the Fisher Cats on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 PM. RHP Mickey Jannis takes the hill against RHP Sean Reid-Foley.

POSTGAME NOTES: Champ Stuart has five hits in his last eight at-bats; his 11 stolen bases leads the Eastern League…the Rumble Ponies hit two home runs in a game for the first time this season…Cody Decker caught for the first time since June 17, 2015.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)