Southern Tier Law Enforcement Kicks off Police Week

The Southern Tier kicked off police week with its first event Friday night at the Chenango Ice House Sports Complex.

Officers from the Troop C Area participated in the 13th Annual Police Memorial Hockey Game. Tim Holland a police officer for the Ithaca Police Department who is also in charge of organizing the hockey game between officers says he has been doing this for the last three years.

He said that he enjoys being apart of planning the event and that police week is important for the community.

"All the events have something in common and that is to recognize fallen officers from different departments in this area," said Holland.

Holland said not only is police week to honor the fallen officers and current working officers, but the money raised goes to a scholarship fund. The fund goes to a local high school student who wants to study criminal justice in college.