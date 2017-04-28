Friday Night Frenzy: High School Spring Sports

Here are your scores from all around Section IV spring sports from Friday night.

Boys Lacrosse

Vestal 19 - Johnson City 8

Maine-Endwell 14 - Union-Endicott 11

Girls Lacrosse

Maine-Endwell 8 - Union-Endicott 5

Baseball

Susquehanna Valley 11 - Chenango Forks 0

Norwich 7 - Owego 5

Softball

Susquehanna Valley 3 - Chenango Forks 0

Owego 3 - Norwich 1