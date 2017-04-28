Police Confirm Homicide on Fayette Street

Police are investigating a homicide that took place on Fayette Street around 8:40 p.m. on Friday night.

"Additional information will be released on the homicide that occurred on Fayette Street last night," said Binghamton Police Chief Jack Collins.

Bing Police: "Additional information will be released on the homicide that occurred on Fayette St. last night." Stay w/@wicztv for details. pic.twitter.com/lWyzMTnqwO — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) April 29, 2017

According to the Police scanner, "one man has been shot in the head and in the heart," around 8:40 p.m. on Friday night. Officials would not confirm the details.

Police had Fayette Street blocked off between Hawley and Susquehanna Street.

Binghamton Police was seen talking to neighbors and the K9 Unit was "continuing the neighborhood canvass to make sure we don't miss anything," according to one Officer. They were seen taking pictures and talking to witnesses near the homes located at 2, 4, 6 and 8 Fayette Street.

One girl was yelling at Police Officers about how long the investigation was taking. He responded by telling her that the man who was injured "did not have identification on him" and the Police needed to "make sure to conduct a thorough investigation."

The same Police Officer said an ambulance was the first emergency vehicle on the scene but the man had not been transported to any hospital as of 10:00 p.m.

A large crowd had gathered around the area, outside of the Police line from 9:00 until around 10:30 p.m. Many people were seen crying and consoling one another.

The bystanders began to leave around 10:30 p.m.

RECAP: 1 man shot in the head and heart. Police are looking for 3 black males who ran back into Columbus park. Investigation still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/dEBIuZ345p — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) April 29, 2017

Police say they are looking for three black males involved in the shooting, who they say came out of Columbus Street Park and then headed back into the park following the shooting.

The investigation is continuing as the scene starts to quiet down. Hopefully more will be available this weekend. Follow @wicztv for details pic.twitter.com/56wGumwIhq — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) April 29, 2017

Stay with Fox 40 for updates as they become available.