Southern Tier Gains 24 Correction Officers

Friday was a big day for the Southern Tier's newest members in law enforcement. 24 corrections officers graduated from the Broome County Academy and will be serving Broome, Tioga, Tompkins, and Cortland Counties.

"I wanted to contribute in some way, in any way, to the community that I chose to live in," says Officer Jennifer Vasquez.

A New York City native, Vasquez came to Broome County as a Binghamton University student... And never left.

"I decided to make it my home base," says Vasquez.

After nine months of rigorous training, including lessons in firearms, defensive tactics, and criminal law, Vasquez will now serve her adopted hometown as a corrections officer at Broome County Jail.