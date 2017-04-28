Binghamton Recognized for Tree Planting Efforts

Binghamton celebrated Arbor Day by making the city a little greener. It was also recognized for its efforts to help beautify the area with plants.

On Friday, eight new trees were planted on Moeller Street near Boland Park.

For its 17th year, Binghamton was identified by the Arbor Day Foundation as a "Tree City USA" location. John Graham, a forester for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), presented the city with a flag.

"It's really a recognition of towns, cities, and villages that have shown commitment to their trees and parks," said Graham.

"Trees are so important to everything that we do. In addition to purifying the air, it's wildlife habitat and soil conservation."

Graham said to receive this honor a city must meet requirements including having a tree board or committee, an Arbor Day ceremony, a tree-care ordinance, and an annual budget that spends at least $2 per capita on trees.

Mayor Rich David said the goal is to plant 3,000 trees throughout the city by the year 2020.