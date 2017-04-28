Spectrum Internet Lawsuit Moved Back to NY

A federal ruling moves New York's lawsuit accusing Spectrum/Time Warner Cable of cheating customers out of high-speed internet back to state court.

Spectrum got the case moved to federal court, arguing FCC oversight of Internet Service Providers preempted state law.

But a U.S. District Court disagreed. The decision for Attorney General Eric Schneiderman found federal communications laws do not "completely preempt" consumer-fraud complaints brought against telecommunications providers.

Findings of a 16-month investigation by Schneiderman's office accuse the company of promising internet speed rates it knew it could not deliver beginning in 2012.

The state's largest internet service provider is also accused of giving customers outdated modems knowing they could not handle the speeds being promised to subscribers.

The A.G.'s office is seeking restitution for customers and to make Spectrum make upgrades needed to improve service.