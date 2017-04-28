Locations In Broome To Drop-Off Prescription Drugs

Broome County Sheriff's Office will be collecting unwanted or outdated prescriptions and over- the -counter medications this Saturday, April 29, as part of the DEA's "National Take-Back Prescription Day."

The DEA said Americans dropped off 893,498 pounds --about 477 tons--during last year's campaign. New Yorkers returned 47,596 pounds in unwanted medications.

This Saturday, residents in Broome can discard prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any of the following six locations:

Binghamton: Broome County Sheriff’s Office – 155 Lt. Van Winkle Dr.

Windsor: Windsor Community House – Main St.

Johnson City: Johnson City Elks Club – 4212 Watson Blvd., JC (near old IBM Country Club)

Whitney Point: Scoops Ice Cream Parking Lot – Route 11, Whitney Point (across from Whitney Point Middle School)

Vestal: Vestal Fire Station #4 – 3341 Vestal Parkway East

Endicott: American Legion, Post 1700 – 305 Maple St