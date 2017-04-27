SUNY Broome Hosts Annual Job Fair

SUNY Broome hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr. job fair at the ice center Thursday.

Over 90 employers from across the Southern Tier took part in the event. All of the companies that participated either have current openings or are anticipating openings in the near future. There were a variety of fields represented at the fair. Including UHS, Willow Run Foods, The City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Vestal Central School District.

Students, alumni, and members of the community were invited to take part in the job fair.