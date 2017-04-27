Vigil to be Held for Man Struck and Pinned Under a Car

A vigil is being held Friday to remember Ronald Richardson, the man who was killed after being struck and pinned under a car in Binghamton on Monday.

The 47-year-old died at the scene after police say the driver Jennifer Grenchus hit Richardson then dragged his body underneath her car, until she stopped in the parking lot of Tom's Coffee Cards and Gifts on Main St.

That's where the vigil in Richardson's memory will be held Friday, April 28, at 5:00 p.m.

Police are still investigating the crash, they believe Grenchus was impaired by drugs while behind the wheel. Police have charged the Vestal woman with vehicular homicide.