  • Home

Progressive Dental Hosting a Mother's Day Make-over Contest

Posted: Updated:
BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

Mother's Day is just around the corner and everyone likes to make their mom feel special. Progressive Dental will be recognizing mom's in a special way with its very first Mother's Day make-over contest.  The dental practice is encouraging the public to enter their mom in this contest.  The winner will receive a full smile make-over at one of their locations in the area.  For more information go to www.progressivedentalny.com. 