Mothers and Babies Host 4th Annual Guys and Gals Fashion Gala

The Mother and Babies Perinatal Network had their 4th Annual Guys and Gals Fashion Gala Thursday. Local and regional community members walked the runway to support the organizations fashion fundraiser. Even some celebrities took part in contributing to the gala event.

Jay Williams, ESPN Analyst participated in walking down the run way and said he was glad to be apart of a bigger cause.

They had 30 local businesses participate in Thursdays event, with a goal of raising over $30,000. Sharon Chessman the Mothers and Babies Executive Director said the gala continues to grow each year and that she hopes to have over 500 attendees for next years event.