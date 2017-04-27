Greg Lesko has Tips on How You Can Grow Wealthy Over Time

Jeremy: Can what you study help you grow rich? It might set you on a solid path towards wealth, according to Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial.

Greg: Thanks, Tom. Patience and delayed gratification are two keys which help people grow wealthy over time. But can they be taught? A new study at Utah State University has found that students who completed a basic financial course were more willing to wait for a bigger payout down the road.They showed a lower level of impulsive behavior and more self-control when it came to money.

Jeremy: How did the study work?

Greg: At the beginning of a semester, researchers asked students whether they’d prefer a certain sum now, or to wait and get a bigger payoff later.

Then, a portion of the students took a financial education course, while another portion took an abnormal psychology course. They were quizzed again at the end of the semester, and the group that studied finances showed a greater willingness to wait for the larger amount. Those who took the psych class showed no change in self-control.

Jeremy: So, should finances be a much bigger part of education?

Greg: Certainly, at the college level, and probably also for high school. It might even prove beneficial in the lower grades. For one thing, the concept of delayed gratification the ability to wait in order to receive a bigger or better reward is a character trait that can help in so many other areas of life. With this study, Utah State researchers have shown that such behavior can actually be taught. Next they’ll study how long the lessons in self control last.

Jeremy: Thanks Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial.