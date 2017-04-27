Triple Cities Browns Fans Celebrate the NFL Draft

It's approximately 360 miles from Cleveland, Ohio to Binghamton, New York or just a modest 6-hour car ride, but you wouldn't know that based on the local excitement for the Number one overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns had the No. 1 and No. 12 picks (eventually traded No. 12 to the Texans for No. 25) in the first round and one local fan club is celebrating like it's week one at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Triple Cities Browns Backers Club is a group that has been showing their Browns pride in Upstate New York since 1992. They got together when former IBM workers from Ohio got transferred to the Southern Tier and from the Upstate New York connection to Jim Brown and Ernie Davis, who both attended Syracuse University.

The Browns Backers have fan clubs all across the country and the world, according to group President Tim Mellander.

"Everyone meets in a tavern on Sunday and you can connect with other Browns fans and watch a game together," said Mellander.

The Triple Cities group currently has around 65 members who all gather for games and other major events at Close Quarters in Endicott and tonight was no different.

"They'll be here week 16 and they'll be here week 1," said Mike Lennon, Bartender.

Mike said Close Quarters is the place to watch the Draft no matter who you root for.

"If you're interested in football, just as a fan, in general, it's great to come for the atmosphere, the energy is great," said Lennon.

The Browns selected Myles Garrett from Texas A&M with the first overall pick and the room exploded with cheers and the classic "dawg pound" chants.

While the focus of the night was about the Draft, it means more than just picks for one member of the Triple Cities Browns Backers.

"It's very important that I came tonight so that I can honor my eldest son, Jim, who passed from brain cancer in December," said Jim View, Lifelong Browns fan.

View said his son was always an avid Browns fan and when he was mourning the loss of "Jimmy," the Browns Backers were there for him.

"I had to get out for him and for the rest of the Browns Backers who supported him through his sickness," said View.

But the connection between View's son and the Browns goes a little deeper than that.

The Saturday after Jim passed, the Browns avoided an 0-16 season with a 20-17 win over the Chargers in the last game of the year thanks to two missed field goals in the fourth quarter - something View thanks his son for.

"Everyone called me and texted me, they all knew that he was watching and rooting for the Browns," said View as he held back tears.

Before tonight's Draft, he hung a picture of his son in a Brown's uniform on the wall and he plans to do so for every game during the season.

"I'm hoping he will bring some luck to the Browns' Front Office. I'm excited about it," said View.

Jim and the rest of the group had a toast in honor of Jimmy after the Browns' first pick.

If you would like to join the Triple Cities Browns Backers, you can visit their Facebook page or show up to Close Quarters on any Sunday afternoon.