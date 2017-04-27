Rockbottom Dam Firefighters Remembered In Memorial Dedication

Thursday's dedication ceremony was a moment long overdue for the families of the Rockbottom Dam firefighters. The newly erected monument, a decade in the making, serves as a permanent reminder of the tragedy that claimed the lives of John Russell, Captain Donald McGeever, and Chief John Cox.

"It's a little overwhelming at first when you first see it," says Pat Ackerman, wife of John Russell.

Ackerman will never forget a conversation she had with her husband before the 1975 fatal river rescue. Russell had only been with the Binghamton Fire Department for 11 months.

"He said to me 'If I can only save the life of one person, it will be worth it,'" says Ackerman.

And he did. Russell was the first firefighter to go into a raging Susquehanna river to save two rafters caught in the churning water. Both rafters were rescued that day, but Russell gave his life in the process.

"Granted, it's a long time ago, but for those of us that loved him, it's yesterday," says Russell's sister, Mary Briggs.

The next day, firefighters returned to the river to recover their fallen brother, but the boat capsized, sending both Captain McGeever and Chief Cox into the fatal waters.

Visitors to the memorial in Southside Park have a clear view of the water that claimed the lives of these three men.

"It's a place we can come and sit and meditate and feel close to him," says Ackerman.

Immortalized in stone and in the hearts of those who knew them, the Rockbottom firefighters will forever stand guard over the waterway.