YWCA Celebrates Leading Women of Color In Broome County

The YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County is celebrating women of color leading our community. The organization gathered on Thursday to highlight several influential women in leadership roles throughout the area.

The YWCA hopes to fight racism and empower women of color to take charge. Hilary Hernandez, an intern at the YWCA says she feels inspired by the accomplishments of her fellow honorees.

"Being in this environment with women who are constantly working and never taking a break, I feel like I'm motivated enough to continue on that legacy and continue pushing forward and breaking boundaries," says Hernandez.

The women honored at today's ceremony work in a variety of careers, including academics, healthcare, and crime victim's assistance.