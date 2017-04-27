Check to See if Excellus Owes You Money

If you were a member of Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in 2013, the insurance provider may owe you money.

Excellus on Thursday published a list of some 12,000 names of individuals and companies in New York that have yet to claim $2.6 million in unclaimed checks from 2013.

New York requires insurers to publish a list of unclaimed checks that are at least three years old.

The money is turned over to the state comptroller's office if it not claimed by August 31st.

Checks will not be mailed until September.

To claim a check before August 31st, members can contact Excellus online at this link: https://www.excellusbcbs.com/wps/portal/xl/contact-us/. Here is the link for providers: https://www.excellusbcbs.com/wps/portal/xl/prv/cnt/

Current members can also call the number on your insurance card. Former members can call Excellus BCBS at 1-800-499-1275