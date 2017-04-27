Binghamton Salvation Army Breaks Ground for New North Side Facility

The Binghamton Salvation Army is one step closer in moving to its new $5.6 million facility in the city's North Side -- a place where it will help further serve the community.

Representatives from the organization, along with elected officials, broke ground Thursday at 530 State St. -- where a new 30,000 square-foot Community Center will be located.

According to the real estate site FindTheHome.com, around 40 percent of the North Side's population lives in a low-income household, or a household that makes less than $25,000 a year.

One of the main focuses of this space will be on new job training and support services. It will feature an on-site and mobile technology center and computer lab with internet access, computer certification and job guidance. Two commercial grade kitchens will be another way to get training opportunities, and healthy meals will also be offered twice a day.

"We're here to help lift people out of poverty, we're here to help them in job searches or whatever other capacity we need to do over here to be good neighbors," said Major Ron Heimbrock, Commanding Officer at the Binghamton Salvation Army. "We're going to have some other organizations doing different things inside the same building."

"So it's going to kind of be a one-stop shop for job training and other needs that people have."

Heimbrock says more than 70 percent of the organization’s $5.6 million fundraising goal has been raised. $1.7 million of the funding for this project is coming from the $60.4 million the Southern Tier region earned in last year's Regional Economic Development Council awards.

"Workforce development has been one of our top priorities. So having a center like this over on the North Side brings together a lot of programs, a lot of interests, it helps the community at large who needs these services," said Democratic Assemblywoman for the 123rd District Donna Lupardo.

Heimbrock says The Binghamton Salvation Army is looking for local donors and companies to help in funding the remaining costs.

Officials say LeChase Construction will be building the center and officials expect local contractors and employees to be hired where possible. The facility is scheduled to be complete in August of 2018.

The Binghamton Salvation Army will sell its current downtown Binghamton facility when it moves to the North Side, according to Heimbrock. He says the new site will be more than double the size.

For more information on the Binghamton Salvation Army, you can visit its website or Facebook page.

To learn how to make a donation, you can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

The Salvation Army has been in the Binghamton community, serving thousands of people each year, since 1985.