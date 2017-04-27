NY Fire Departments Holding Open Houses to Recruit Volunteers

Are you interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter? A number of fire agencies across New York State are looking for people like you to help out, as they participate in this year's "RecruitNY" weekend.

On Thursday, members of the Broome County Legislature were joined by representatives from organizations including the Port Crane Fire Company, the Fireman's Association of the State of New York (FASNY), and the Broome County Firefighters' Association -- to promote "Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment Day" at local fire stations.

The Port Crane Fire Company (located at 844 NY Route 369) will hold an open house looking for volunteers on Saturday, April 29, from noon to 3:00 p.m. It will include tours, allow visitors to try out gear, and show people what it takes to help the station out.

"If somebody comes here and has a desire to become a member, we can accommodate anybody at any skill level," said Tom Sheridan, Chief of Port Crane Fire Company. "We have a job for you, if you want to come here and volunteer. If you wish to be an interior firefighter, we will get you the training to do that."

Fire officials told Fox 40 that it's not just about needing volunteers to go into the blaze.

"We need people to do a variety of jobs, to drive the trucks, to pump the trucks, and to operate the equipment," said Rob Brady, President of the Broome County Firefighters' Association.

"There's a lot to do at a fire, in addition to putting the fire out."

There will be about 20 agencies in Broome County holding these open houses on Saturday. East Maine Fire Company and Sanitaria Springs will also be holding one on Sunday.

To see a full list, including locations, times of open houses, and who you can contact: click here.