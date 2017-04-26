Win streak snapped as Bearcats fall under the lights

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton baseball played a night game on campus for the first time in school history but the Bearcats (20-8) saw their seven-game win streak snapped in a 10-2 loss to Cornell (19-15) Wednesday night at the Baseball Complex.



Cornell scored three runs in the third inning and added four more in the fourth to open up a big lead. The visitors racked up 11 hits and took advantage of three BU errors and an atypical performance by a BU pitching staff that entered the game with a 2.99 ERA.



Eight Binghamton pitchers saw action with freshman starter Ben Anderson having the most success. Anderson went 2.0 innings and allowed just one hit with two strikeouts. Junior Jake Erhard went 1.2 middle innings without giving up a run.



The big blows for the Big Red were a two-run home run in the third by left fielder Pierre Le Dorze and a grand slam by catcher Ellis Bitar in the top of the fourth inning after an error and two walks had loaded the bases.



Binghamton's shining moment was a 390-foot-plus home run to dead center by sophomore pinch hitter Matt Tsukroff in the ninth inning. Tsukroff smacked a 2-out, 2-0 pitch to the deepest part of the park for his memorable first collegiate home run.



The Bearcats received one hit apiece from six different players. The team played without four regular starters, due to injuries and midweek rest.



Next up is a non-conference weekend series with Central Connecticut State beginning with a noon doubleheader on Saturday.