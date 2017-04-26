Rumble Ponies take rubber game from RubberDucks

AKRON, OH – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies stole a season-high five bases, including three from Champ Stuart, and sped past the Akron RubberDucks, 4-1, on Wednesday night at Canal Park. Corey Oswalt struck out a season-best seven to guide the Rumble Ponies to their second straight series victory.

The Rumble Ponies ran wild on the bases to generate three runs against Akron starter Nick Pasquale. Stuart, Luis Guillorme and Patrick Biondi combined to swipe five bags in the first three innings. Stuart, hitting leadoff for the first time since April 8, opened the game with a bunt single, stole second and scored on a groundout. In the third, a double steal by Stuart and Guillorme set the table for a two-run inning.

David Thompson hammered a solo home run to center to start the fourth inning. Thompson’s line-drive blast off the batter’s eye, his first career Double-A home run, gave the Rumble Ponies a three-run advantage.

Oswalt made the lead stick over six strong innings despite a challenging start. Akron pushed a run across versus the righty in the first inning, but failed to get any offense rolling after their quick strike.

Oswalt (2-2) struck out six of the first ten batters he faced en route to his second straight win. The righty stranded runners at the corners twice and mowed down the final seven hitters before handing off to the bullpen.

Kyle Regnault tossed two scoreless innings to set up Tim Peterson in the ninth. Peterson stepped around a single to earn his first save of the season.

Pasquale (1-1) allowed four runs on four hits over six innings in his first loss.

The Rumble Ponies (9-8) open a three-game series at home against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday at 7:05 PM. RHP Casey Delgado takes the hill against LHP Shane Dawson. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting a 6:50 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton’s five stolen bases were their highest total in a single game since they swiped the same number on May 18, 2013 against the Portland Sea Dogs…Champ Stuart’s three stolen bases matched a career high…Kevin Taylor went 0-for-4 and had his 11-game hitting streak snapped

