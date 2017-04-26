Saints hold off Wildcats rally

Saints hold off Wildcats rallyPosted: Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -
Seton Catholic Central held off a late Johnson City rally at NYSEG Stadium to win 4-3. After taking a 4-0 lead in the second inning, the Saints let the Wildcats in it with a few mental lapses on defense as JC scored three in the 4th but the Saints tightened things up for the win.
