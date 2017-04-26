Jury Continues Deliberation On Eric Frein

Deliberations have entered a second day for the that jury must decide whether Eric Frein should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

The jury heard closing arguments from lawyers on both sides Wednesday afternoon in Milford, Pennsylvania.

Frein was convicted in the 2014 sniper style shooting that killed one police officer and wounded another at the Blooming Grove Police Barrack.

Jury deliberations will resume Thursday at 9 a.m.