Cuomo Directs More Resources to Fight Deadly MS-13 Gang

State, local and federal law enforcement have more access to resources to fight against the MS-13 gang. Police suspect gang members are to blame for 11 deaths in Suffolk County this year, including the murders of four young men.

"There is a current scourge that is going on across the country going on across the world frankly. We have it in other parts of the state but nowhere like on Long Island, posed by MS-13. MS-13 is an international criminal organization. Period. That's what they are. They are a network that has created horrendous crimes. Their currency is fear and intimidation, and they are getting more outrageous and more obnoxious in their activities." — Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Long Island's New York State Police have expanded patrols in the Brentwood and Central Islip areas. Cuomo Wednesday announced the state assigned an additional 25 members of state police to the initiative.

Six officers will work with the FBI-led Long Island Gang Task Force and a new state gang intelligence unit. On Friday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will talk about MS-13 in Central Islip, where young men were killed earlier this month.