Warrant of the Week: Sheriff's Dept. Seek Help Finding Suspect

Warrant of the Week: Sheriff's Dept. Seek Help Finding SuspectPosted: Updated:
By Bryanna Gallagher
BROOME COUNTY, NY -
Tipline: (607) 778-1196
NAME: Kalif R. Champaign
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man wanted by police in Johnson City and in Binghamton.
The department's Warrant of the Week suspect, Kalif R. Champaign is pictured below.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Broome County Sheriff's Office at the following numbers:
Warrants Division: (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.
** All tips will remain confidential **
Age: 30yo
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5' 6''
Weight: 150 lbs.
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Photo Date: 07/01/2015
Warrant: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd