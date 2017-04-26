Crouch: Scandals Evidence More Govt. Oversight Needed

Southern Tier Assemblyman Clifford Crouch, R, 122nd District, wants more oversight of state economic development programs and public spending.

"I think the people of the state of New York pretty much demand that somebody is looking at the cash box."

Crouch is supporting a bill that would restore comptroller oversight of spending billions of public dollars, including spending at SUNY and CUNY and the Office of General Services (OGS) and contracts awarded by the SUNY Research Foundation in excess of $1 million.

The bill has bi-partisan support from legislators who have been openly questioning the governor's economic development programs, including initiatives to improve the upstate economy.

And the legislation, which is now set for a full vote in the Senate, increases penalties for procurement workers and vendors who violate ethics requirements.

The governor has dismissed growing calls for transparency following bid-rigging and pay-to-play scandals surrounding the Buffalo Billions project and at SUNY Polytechnic that led to indictments of top Cuomo aides.