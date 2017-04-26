Jimenez commits to Dick's Sporting Goods Open

The 2017 Dick's Sporting Goods Open will feature, for the first time, "The Most Interesting Golfer in the World."

Miguel Angel Jimenez has committed to the Dick's Open, his first tournament at En-Joie. Jimenez earned the moniker of "Most Interesting Golfer in the World" due to his extensive and rather bizarre warm-up routine, his dance moves on the course after a big shot, and his colorful personality and interaction with the fans during play. The 53-year-old is a four-time PGA Champion with 17 Top 10 finishes in 26 career starts.

“We are excited to finally welcome Miguel to Endicott. To add another player of his pedigree to our field will enable us to showcase the world’s best Champions at the 2017 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open,” said Tournament Director John Karedes. “We have been working with Miguel and his agent since he turned 50 to join us and we are thankful that his 2017 global schedule affords us this opportunity. He has heard so much about the tremendous local hospitality from his fellow Professionals that he can’t wait to join us!”

Jimenez joins a DSGO field already boasting John Daly, Bernhard Langer, Mark O'Meara, Fuzzy Zoeller, and Ian Woosnam, among others. The annual tournament will begin August 14th and run through August 20th.