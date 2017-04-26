Bearcats loving the home cooking

If you want to talk about hot, look no further than the Binghamton University Bearcats baseball team. The Bearcats are 13 games over .500 (20-7) for the first time in program history, atop the America East standings, and winners of six in a row.

Of their first 27 games played, 16 of them were on the road, but they're in the midst of a 13-game home stand. There's something more comfortable about playing at home.

"It's just fun to be home. It's fun not to get on the bus and travel all the time," said Head Coach Tim Sinicki. "It's great to get the support not only from the people on campus, but from the community and we enjoy having them. Hopefully we can get a good product out here and they'll continue to come out and support us."

The Bearcats host Cornell at 6:30 on Wednesday.