Horizons Federal Credit Union Celebrates 80 Years of Service

Horizons Federal Credit Union staff and members met for their annual meeting, Monday, celebrating their 80th anniversary.

Roughly fifty attendees gathered at the Relief Pitcher to celebrate the "oak" anniversary of the Binghamton established credit union. Enjoying food, drinks and a special oak-pen gift.

Founded in 1937, Horizons was originally located inside the United States Post office in Binghamton. According to sources, there were employees that wanted better rates on savings, and in order to borrow money they had to walk from work floor to work floor until they found someone that had money to save, thus the beginning credit. Truly "people helping people," a process that has continued 80 years later.

This anniversary is rarely seen by many businesses, and according to Horizons their service to the community is the key to its continued success.

"A lot of credit unions have closed their door over the years, but we're proud of the fact that we know our members. We try the best we can to help everyone that comes through the door," Mario DiFulvio, President & CEO of Horizons Federal Credit Union.

Fox 40 would like to congratulate Horizons Federal Credit Union for their 80 years of community service and wish them another 80 more.