Art Fest Lures Regatta Crowds Into Bainbridge Downtown

In its 3rd year, the Regatta Row Street Art Fest is working to boost downtown business in Bainbridge. The painted chairs and tilt-top tables were built locally and incorporate canoe paddles into the design, a tie-in to the 55th Annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta.

Organizers are hoping these pieces of painted furniture will lure regatta-goers from the riverbank and into the town.

"Everything was down at the Regatta field and not really filtering into the downtown," says Nancy Kitchen from the Jericho Arts Council.

The chairs and tables will be displayed throughout the town for the whole month of May. Also on display are painted wooden paddles submitted by local students. The art fest is a way for locals to enjoy the art, and for visitors to find out what Bainbridge has to offer.

"You take ten thousand people coming into Bainbridge on one weekend, that's definitely a boost to our economy," says Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce President John Payne.

And it's working. Last year's festival saw a 50% increase in attendance. That number is expected to go up again after this Saturday's opening night celebration.

"It's wonderful for our community, it really is," says Payne.

The opening night festivities run from 6-8pm and will feature local vendors, games, and music.