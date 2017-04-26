Binghamton Code Enforcement 'Sweeps' Check if Properties Meet Standards

Is your Binghamton property up to standards? The 2017 code enforcement 'sweeps' began Wednesday in the city's East Side.

At least six sweeps from now through July will involve all of the city's code enforcement inspectors focusing block-by-block, one neighborhood at a time, identifying violations such as high grass, trash and garbage, exterior property conditions, and unsafe sidewalks.

Mayor Rich David says while inspectors regularly focus individually on their own districts, this targeted teamwork approach allows for maximum results.

“These sweeps are a proactive measure to put our code officials on your streets and in your neighborhoods,“ said Mayor David. “We’re sending a strong message that sooner or later, City property owners must clean up their act and improve the condition of derelict properties.”

"Code issues impact not only property values, but safety and quality of life," Mayor David added.

Here is the schedule for future sweeps:

May 10: First Ward

May 25: South Side

June 15: West Side

June 29: Downtown

July 13: North Side

"We're required by law to give notice of violation to any observations we've made," said Tom Costello, Director of Code Enforcement. "With that notice there's a grace period, or a period to mitigate the situation, then we reinspect. If it persists, we issue an appearance ticket or summons."

According to the Mayor's Office, the city has conducted regular code sweeps producing thousands of violation citations since 2014. Officials say there are roughly 1,000 citations a year through these sweeps, with about 90 percent complying before court action needs to be taken.

The City's Code Enforcement Department is responsible for making sure state and local municipal codes of properties and structures are met. Code officials respond to complaints and complete periodic inspections as well.