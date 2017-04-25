Binghamton University Raises Awareness About HPV

Binghamton University hosted an event to raise awareness about HPV in the University Union on Tuesday night.

Almost all sexually active people will contract HPV in their life. In most cases it will go away on its own and not cause major health issues, but in some cases it can lead to genital warts or cancer.

The event centered around the documentary "Someone You Love: The HPV Epidemic," which depicts the lives of five women effected by HPV. One of those five women, Christine Baze, was a guest speaker and introduced the film.

Baze, who is a cervical cancer survivor and activist, urges young people to take advantage of preventative measures.

"When I was growing up these tools were not available to me, so unfortunately it's only in these last few years that this is available for this generation, which is why it's so wonderful to be here at SUNY Binghamton, because these students right now have an opportunity to take advantage of the HPV vaccine and the better screenings, so that they never have to go through what I went through," said Baze.

Medical professional answered questions following the documentary.

The event was co-sponsored by the Binghamton University Department of Health Promotions and Prevention Services, Broome County Health Department and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.