Bearcats Swept by Hofstra in Double Header

Kristin Hallam and Nikki Michaelowski each drove in four runs, powering Hofstra (23-17) to a sweep over Binghamton (18-21) in a non-conference doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The Pride held on for a 7-6 win in the opener and rolled to a 9-0 victory in the nightcap.



For the Bearcats, junior outfielder Jessica Rutherford finished 3-for-7 (.429) with a home run and four RBI. She is now batting a team-best .395 for the season with five home runs and 38 RBI. Junior second baseman Stephanie Bielec also finished the day 3-for-7.



Rutherford drove in all four of her runs in the first game. Her three-run homer broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning. Two innings later, she scored on an infield bunt, putting the Bearcats up 4-1.



Hofstra, however, blew the game open with six runs in the top of the seventh inning. The big hits were a two-run double by Hallam and a two-run homer by Brielle Pietrafesa.



Down 7-4, the Bearcats nearly came back to deadlock the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two runners on base, Rutherford's single was misplayed by Hofstra and rolled all the way to the wall. The two base runners both scored but Rutherford was out on the play while trying to score the tying run.



Alyssa Irons came on in relief and got the win, improving her record to 4-7. Senior pitcher Shelby Donhauser took the loss, dropping her record to 4-4.



Bielec had all three of her hits in the first game.



Irons went the distance in the finale, holding Binghamton to just three hits.



The Pride was clinging to a 1-0 lead but broke through for eight runs over the final three innings. Hallam belted a two-run double in the fifth inning and Michaelowski drilled a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning.



Irons is now 5-7 while the loss was tagged to freshman pitcher Rozlyn Price fell to 6-9 with the loss.



Senior outfielder Bridget Hunt and senior shortstop Crysti EIchner each finished the day with a .333 batting average. Eichner was 2-for-6 while Hunt was 1-3, drew a walk and was hit by a pitch.



Binghamton returns to conference play with a 2 p.m. game on Wednesday at Albany.



Courtesy: Binghamton Athletics