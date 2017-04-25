BU kicks off annual Rock-A-Thon

Binghamton University's Beta Nu Chapter of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity began its third annual Rock-A-Thon Tuesday night. Students will sit and rock in rocking chairs, outside, rain or shine, for 48 hours. The event is a national fundraiser for a charity of choice. The local fraternity is raising money for the American Cancer Society and the Israel Children's Cancer Foundation.

Last year they raised $13,000. This year they hope to raise $15,000.

They will be rocking outside the University Union. The Rock-A-Thon ends at Thursday 6:00.