Prospect Mountain Project Update: Phase Two is 25% Complete

Major traffic shifts continue in Binghamton as the Prospect Mountain Construction Project is now 25% complete according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Construction workers just finished splitting North and West bound traffic. The split starts before the river and then joins back together before I-81 North or 17 West with a temporary bridge, getting travelers as far North bound as possible. Jack Williams Region 9 Director said they started working on the new traffic split Friday evening and then wrapped things up on Saturday night. He said that time was chosen on purpose from studies they have conducted.

"Both our engineering staff with the department and contractors work tirelessly, they have to work in a lot of cases in the off hours when the traffic is not at its peak to be able to preform this work," said Williams.

Williams said they try and make the process as convenient as possible for commuters.

Tom Phillips is the engineer in charge of the project and has been working on construction plans from the start. He said that he sees both sides of things, and that they continue to try and not impact people during peak hours of travel.

They are getting ready to move South and East bound traffic further North to free up space for more reconstruction. Williams said that commuters can expect the same travel times that they have been experiencing throughout the construction phase.

The flyover and the bridge rehabilitation work is expected to be complete by the end of 2017.

NYSDOT will then be shifting traffic to the newly constructed concrete to work on the other side of I-81.

For more information call 511 or visit the DOT website.