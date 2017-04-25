Unemployment Rate Down, Still Lags Behind State

The unemployment rate for the Binghamton area fell to 5.4 percent for March -- down from 5.8 percent -- according to preliminary state labor department department numbers released Tuesday.

But that number still lags behind the state average. New York's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March decreased slightly from 4.4 percent to 4.3 percent.

New York's Department of Labor reports the number of private sector jobs grew to 8 million, up by 111,000 as compared to the same time last year.

Labor Statistics. In addition, the State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 4.4% to 4.3% in March 2017.